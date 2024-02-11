MS Dhoni came up with a witty response to reveal that it was birthdate among other things which led to him picking no 7 as his official jersey number. The Chennai Super Kings captain was speaking at an event when he was asked by the anchor the reason why he picked no 7. Dhoni then went on to explain his preference for the number as he said, "That was the time when my parents decided I would come on earth. I was born on the 7th of July. July is the 7th month and 1981 was the year. 8-1=7 so it was very easy for me to go out there and pick it when they asked me what number do you want?" The 'Thala for a reason' trend started on social media a while ago where fans would come up with numerical examples of random things, deriving the number 7 at the end. MS Dhoni’s CSK Jersey for IPL 2024 Unveiled! Chennai Super Kings Reveal 'Thala's' Jersey in Grand Style, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💛MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Rawat💛 (@mahisakshivibes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)