Sachin Tendulkar was effusive in his praise for James Anderson after he completed 700 wickets in Test cricket. The England star became the first pacer in Test history to get to the mark and he did so by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav on Day 3 of the India vs England fifth Test in Dharamshala. Tendulkar, in a post on social media, recalled the time when he saw Anderson play for the first time, which was in Australia in 2002 and shared what former captain Nasser Hussain had said about him. "700 test wickets is a stellar achievement. A fast bowler playing for 22 years and performing so consistently to be able to take 700 wickets would have sounded like fiction until Anderson actually made it happen. Simply magnificent!" he wrote. James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler in Test Cricket History To Take 700 Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Sachin Tendulkar Praises James Anderson

The first time I saw Anderson play was in Australia in 2002, and his control over the ball looked special. Nasser Hussain spoke very highly of him back then and today, I am sure, he would say, “Maine bola tha” — that he had called it so early. 😀 700 test wickets is a stellar… pic.twitter.com/GijfRXYvoY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 9, 2024

