The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to social media and reacted to the Facebook post shared by MS Dhoni regarding him gearing up for IPL 2024. MS Dhoni's post said, "Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!" To this Rajasthan Royals reacted, "Facebook statuses will start trending again. The message is clear." IPL 2024 season will be starting from March 22 in which Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. ‘Can't Wait For The New Season and The New Role’ MS Dhoni Shares Cryptic Post on Facebook Ahead of IPL 2024.

Have a Look At Rajasthan Royals Reaction

