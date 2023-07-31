The Lanka Premier League 2023 commenced on July 30 but faces an interruption in an unexpected manner in just in their second match. A snake entered the R Premadasa Stadium and interrupted play during the Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura match. Indian Cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik shared the picture of the snake on twitter and added a caption reading 'The naagin is back I thought it was in Bangladesh' along with laughing images. It seemed a jibe towards Bangladesh cricket team's Naagin celebration at Sri Lanka during the Nidahas Trophy 2018. Snake Stops Play in Lanka Premier League 2023 After it Enters Ground During Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match at R Premadasa Stadium.

Dinesh Karthik Takes Hilarious Jibe at Bangladesh

The naagin is back I thought it was in Bangladesh 🤣😂🤣😂🤣#naagindance#nidahastrophy https://t.co/hwn6zcOxqy — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)