Cody Rhodes announced in the WWE smackdown in Birmingham that he won't be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 and that match will go to The Rock. The show ended with Cody walking to the back and Rock and Reigns standing face to face. Social media made their view about the event clear through their actions as the full segment of the video now has over 65,000 likes and 235,000 dislikes on WWE's YouTube. This makes it the most disliked WWE video ever. The Rock Returns to Smackdown, Confronts WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns (Watch Videos).

Rock and Roman Reigns’ Segment From WWE Smackdown Officially Becomes WWE's Most Disliked Video On YouTube

The Rock & Roman Reigns’ segment from last nights #SmackDown is now officially @WWE’s most disliked YouTube video of all time with over 200,000 dislikes in under only 9 hours. In 9 hours: 1.6M views. 57,000 Likes. 200,000+ Dislikes pic.twitter.com/8lDPKj8BFX — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 3, 2024

Rock and Roman Reigns Face-Off

