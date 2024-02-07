Jasprit Bumrah has claimed the no 1 spot for bowlers in the ICC Test rankings after his match-winning spell against England in the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam. Bumrah missed one and a half year of cricket before returning to action from injury and since then he has been in great form chipping in regular wickets and wining matches for his team. As he gets flooded with congratulations from fans and well-wishers, he shared a story on Instagram with a 'Support vs Congratulations' picture. Although the real reason behind the story remains unknown, Bumrah might be indicating at the criticism and allegations of prioritizing IPL over International cricket he received during his injury period. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First-Ever Indian Pacer to Attain Number One Position in ICC Test Rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Instagram Story After Becoming No 1 Ranked Bowler in ICC Test Rankings

Jasprit Bumrah Instagram Story (Photo Credits: jaspritb1/ Instagram)

