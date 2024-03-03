Apart from being a serious competitor, Yuzvendra Chahal is also a fun character! Oftentimes, he is seen engaging in rib-tickling moments with teammates, especially his Rajasthan Royals ones and in a recent addition to that, he had a pretty funny conversation with Englishman Jos Buttler. Chahal was spotted working on a canvas and he replied to a post from Rajasthan Royals' official account, stating that he was the one who was designing the official jersey for IPL 2024. A screenshot of his conversation with Buttler surfaced where Chahal said the same thing to him. The leggie responded to Buttler's text stating, "This year RR jersey designed by me." This can just lead fans to wonder about how the new RR jersey for IPL 2024 might be like. Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat Takes Yuzvendra Chahal for a Spin After Lifting Him on Her Shoulders, Video Goes Viral!

Yuzvendra Chahal Has Fun WhatsApp Chat With Jos 'Bhai' Buttler:

