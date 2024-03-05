Dinesh Karthik took to social media and reacted to the statement of Tamil Nadu's coach Sulakshan Kulkarni where he blamed the captain of the team for taking a wrong decision during the toss after Tamil Nadu faced the defeat against Mumbai in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Reacting to this Dinesh Karthik wrote, "This is soo WRONG. This is so disappointing from the coach ..instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after 7 yrs and thinking it's a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus." Mumbai Crush Tamil Nadu by Innings and 70 Runs To Storm Into Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final.

Have a Look at Social Media Post by Dinesh Karthik

This is soo WRONG



This is so disappointing from the coach ..instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after 7 yrs and thinking it's a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus



👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽 https://t.co/Ii61X7Ajqs— DK (@DineshKarthik) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)