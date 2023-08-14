India took the stage alongside West Indies in the final game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, August 14 in Lauderhill. Tilak Varma, who has been sensational with the bat since his debut in the first T20I, weaved his magic with the ball. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran and claimed his maiden international wicket. However, Tilak's effort with the ball was not enough to stop West Indies from getting over the line. West Indies Make History, Beat India for the First Time in T20I Series Since 2017

Tilak Varma Takes His Maiden International Wicket During IND vs WI 5th T20I 2023

Whatever he touches turns to gold 👌🔥 Tilak Varma 👊 can't do no wrong as he picks up the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran ☝️ #WIvIND #SabJawaabMilenge #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/5lFHAP4lml — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 13, 2023

