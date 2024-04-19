The spidercam again came into the spotlight after Tilak Varma's powerful shot struck hit during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024. This happened in the last over of the match when Varma had struck a delivery of Harshal Patel high into the sky. The ball then went on to hit the spidercam before falling down to the ground. The ball was declared a dead ball with it went to hit the top of the spidercam. The video of this moment during the match has gone viral on social media. Ashutosh Sharma Sweeps Jasprit Bumrah for a Six en Route to Maiden IPL Fifty During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Tilak Varma's Shot Hits Spidercam During PBKS vs MI Match

Watch out Spidey 🫣🎥 Tilak Varma hits one into the arc ☄️#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI https://t.co/WU2I1GEV7n — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

