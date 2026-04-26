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Socially Cricket Tim David, Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket in Streets Of Delhi Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video) A viral video captured the RCB duo engaging with local youngsters, showcasing their power-hitting skills in a casual setting.

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Ahead of their high-stakes clash against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars Tim David and Romario Shepherd surprised fans by playing 'gully cricket' in the streets of Delhi. A viral video captured the duo engaging with local youngsters, showcasing their power-hitting skills in a casual setting. The footage shows the international stars trading the stadium for narrow lanes, much to the delight of Delhi's cricket enthusiasts. Currently placed second in the standings, Bengaluru aims to maintain momentum against a struggling Delhi side. You can find the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Tim David and Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket

Kya practice chl rhi h pic.twitter.com/y1N5advN4Q — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) April 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).