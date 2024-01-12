Tim Southee made history on January 12 when he became the first bowler in men's T20 internationals to take 150 wickets. Southee achieved this feat during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024 in Auckland. The right-arm pacer was in scintillating form as he not only scripted this record but also took four wickets while conceding just 25 runs. Riding on his effort with the ball, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 46 runs. The second bowler on this list after Southee is Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who has 140 wickets to his name. Babar Azam Becomes Fourth Batsman To Surpass 3500 Runs in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

Tim Southee Scripts New Record

History for Tim Southee 🙏 The first player ever to reach 150 T20 international wickets 👏 #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/mhcAAniy8V — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)