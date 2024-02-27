Renuka Singh Thakur is well-known for her craft of swinging the delivery both ways and she puts it on display by cleaning up Beth Mooney early in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants match. After opting to bowl first, Smriti Mandhana brough Renuka into the attack straightaway and she delivered with her big inswinger going through the defence of Beth Mooney giving RCB an early breakthrough. RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins the Toss and Opts to Bowl First.

Renuka Thakur Singh Cleans Up Beth Mooney With An Inswinger

Through the gates 🔥🔥 Renuka Singh gets the Chinnaswamy crowd going 🤩 Gujarat Giants lose Captain Beth Mooney. Match Centre 💻📱 https://t.co/wV0BEgbN42#TATAWPL | #RCBvGG | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/vdw6vQpFZp — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 27, 2024

