Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for India's ruthless fast bowling attack after the Men in Blue scripted a massive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 2. In a video he shared on social media, the former fast bowler praised the trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj after India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 55 runs while defending 358. India with that result, picked up a seventh consecutive victory and also qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Raza Levels Serious Allegations, Claims India Being Handed Different Balls by ICC or BCCI During World Cup 2023 Matches; Seeks Investigation (Watch Video).

Time for India to start celebrating their Fast bowlers. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/dQklgFNUpL — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 2, 2023

