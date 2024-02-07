Anil Kumble his class and calibre when he dismantled Pakistan by taking ten wickets in one innings all by himself and helped India win a memorable Test match. The incident happened on February 7, 1999 with Kumble finishing with the figures of 10/74. The Indian cricket veteran opened up on his famous achievement on social media as he wrote '25 years since this magical day! Time truly flies, but the memories as vivid as ever. Grateful for the love and support!'. On This Day in 1999 Anil Kumble Became First Indian Bowler to Scalp All Ten Wickets in a Test Innings, Picked 10/74 Against Pakistan (Watch Video).

Anil Kumble Reflects On His Ten-Wicket Haul In One Innings Against Pakistan

25 years since this magical day! Time truly flies, but the memories as vivid as ever. Grateful for the love and support! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1SZXhS7JpU — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 7, 2024

