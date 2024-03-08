Cheteshwar Pujara thanked the 'extraordinary' women in his life in a social media post on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024. The right-handed batsman shared an adorable picture with his wife Puja and daughter Aditi and wrote, "To the women who have been my rock, and my guiding light, thank you for being you. Happy International Women’s Day to the extraordinary women in my life and across the world." Sports stars across the globe have taken to social media to share their messages on this special day. ‘Shine Brighter Than Ever Today…’, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Other WPL Players Exchange Wishes on Occasion of International Women’s Day 2024.

Cheteshwar Pujara Shares Pic on International Women's Day 2024

To the women who have been my rock, and my guiding light, thank you for being you. Happy International Women’s Day to the extraordinary women in my life and across the world. pic.twitter.com/bWdAYn40Da — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 8, 2024

