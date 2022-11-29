On November 29, we will witness four matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as well with Group A and Group B matches on schedule and by the end we will have four teams who have qualified for the Round of 16. Ecuador will take on Senegal while Netherlands will face Qatar. Both the games will be played at the same time and will start from 08:30 pm IST onwards. Later, Iran will take on USA and Wales will take on England. The matches will start at 12:30 am pm IST.

