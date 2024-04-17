The Gujarat Titans will be taking on the Delhi Capitals in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and both teams are coming into the match after winning their last IPL 2024 game. The match is all set to be played from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans in India can use the Star Sports Network as the viewing option to watch the live broadcast of the match. Viacom 18, who have the streaming rights of the Indian Premier. The GT vs DC IPL 2024 match can be streamed for free on the Jio Cinema app and website. Yuzvendra Chahal Registers Unwanted Milestone, Records Most Expensive Spell in IPL History During KKR vs RR Match

GT vs DC IPL 2024 Live

Both teams displayed impressive run chases in their last fixtures. Will fans get to see another run-fest in Ahmedabad tonight? 🏏 We also have @RaviShastriOfc, @IrfanPathan, @KP24, and @DaleSteyn62 Steyn to guide us through the excitement of yet another day of #IPLFanWeekOnStar!… pic.twitter.com/6tOpzfswru — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 17, 2024

