Travis Head has been in great touch for the SunRisers Hyderabad side. Playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium the Australian bater smashed nine fours and eight sixes to reach his first century in the competition. With his century, SRH cruised to 150 runs in just 12 overs. Interestingly, playing in his third IPL season, Head has played only in 15 IPL games. His 39 run century is the fourth fastest in the IPL history. Viral Video Claims Faf du Plessis Showed SRH Captain Pat Cummins How Match Referee Javagal Srinath in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match ‘Turned’ Coin After Flipping It at Toss.

Travis Head Scores His Maiden Indian Premier League Century

𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝗛𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗱! A century off just 39 deliveries for Travis Head 🔥🔥 4th Fastest in IPL history! Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/OOJP7G9bLr#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/25mCG5fp4C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)