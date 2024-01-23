Australian batsman Travis Head has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the second Test match against West Indies. This was confirmed by Cricket Australia according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald and the cricket would have a delayed arrival in Brisbane for the second Test match. The southpaw, who starred in Australia's ICC World Cup 2023 title win, had fallen sick after the 1st Test match in Adelaide. Australia had won the first Test in a dominating fashion. Glenn Maxwell Hospitalised After Fall While Watching Live Gig at Adelaide Pub, Discharged Later.

Travis Head Tests Positive for COVID-19

BREAKING: SA Test star Travis Head has tested positive for COVID ahead of Thursday's day-night Test against the West Indies in Brisbane. Usman Khawaja has been given the all-clear after passing concussion tests. @tom_wilson7 @7cricket #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/tnzYQuzR2P — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) January 22, 2024

