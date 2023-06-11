Australia have finally won the World Test Championship 2023 title with a massive 209-run victory over India on the Day 5 at Oval. They made inroads early in the first session and broke the backbone of the chase, wrapping up India on 234. The victory has been possible due to the batting performance of Australia in the first innings which had it's majority contributions from Travis Head. His 163 made India chase the game for most of the time and that is why he was adjudged the man of the match. Australia Win WTC 2023, Become First Team to Win Every ICC Tournament With 209-Run Victory over India.

Travis Head Wins Man of the Match Award in WTC 2023 Final

For his game-changing innings of 163 from just 174 balls, Travis Head is the #WTCFinal Player of the Match! pic.twitter.com/zwuP6DAdc6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 11, 2023

