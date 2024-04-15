Travis Head was deservedly named Player of the Match for his electrifying performance during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024. Head led the charge for Sunrisers Hyderabad early on with a blistering 102 off just 41 balls as the 2016 IPL champions went on to post the highest total in IPL history--287/3. Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to win the match by 25 runs. RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Sets Record for Most Runs Scored in Single T20 Game As Teams Smash 549 Runs.

Travis Head Wins Man of the Match Award

For smashing the 4th fastest ton in the history of IPL, Travis Head receives the Player of the Match award 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OOJP7G9bLr#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/0TPxWhPg1T — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)