Yashasvi Jaiswal has received congratulations from ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, as the youngster dominated England's bowling lineup to get to his third Test century. It is Yashasvi Jaiswal's second century in IND vs ENG five-match Test series 2024. And we still have two matches to go. Sehwag took to social media to congratulate Yashasvi Jaiswal and wrote, "Back to back century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating Spinners the way they should be treated. De Dana Dan. " Sehawag in his time was also an explosive opening batsman for India regardless of the format. ‘Hum Logo Ko Woh Lagega…’ Rohit Sharma Urges Teammates To Get Ball Back in Play Quicky With India Behind On Over-Rate During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Social Media Post by Virender Sehwag

Back to back century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating Spinners the way they should be treated. De dana dan pic.twitter.com/ILmqVIc1iC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 17, 2024

