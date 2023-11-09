Trent Boult the left-arm fast bowler for New Zealand completed the mark of taking 600 wickets in International Cricket across all the formats which include ODI, T20Is, and Test match cricket. Trent Boult completed this achievement during the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Trent Boult took a three-wicket haul which helped him complete this mark of 600 wickets. If New Zealand wins the game against Sri Lanka they will book their ticket to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Trent Boult, Kane Williamson Tease Angelo Mathews for His Timed Out Dismissal in Last Match During NZ vs SL ICC World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Trent Boult completes his 600 International Wickets for New Zealand

- 317 Test Wickets. - 210 ODI Wickets. - 74 T20I Wickets. Trent Boult has completed 600 wickets in International cricket - One of the greatest bowler of this generation. pic.twitter.com/6DVo6qNBBO — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 9, 2023

