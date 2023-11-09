Sri Lanka is currently playing New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Bengaluru. Due to a stuttering start by the Sri Lankan top order, Angelo Mathews had to make his way into the crease early. Kane Williamson and Trent Boult didn't leave the opportunity and teased Mathews on his timed out dismissal in the last game against Bangladesh. Fans loved the moment and made it viral in no time. Angelo Mathews Timed Out Dismissal: Fourth Umpire Adrian Holdstock Explains Why Sri Lankan Batsman Was Dismissed Before Facing a Ball in SL vs BAN CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Trent Boult, Kane Williamson Tease Angelo Mathews for His Timed Out Dismissal

Trent Boult and Kane Williamson were teasing Angelo Mathews for his timed out dismissal 😅#NZvsSL | #CWC23 | #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OWWMXtJwqk — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) November 9, 2023

Kane Williamson Checks On Angelo Mathews

Kane Williamson asking Angelo Mathews if he had checked his Helmet strap when he came to bat. 😂😂😂#NZvsSL #WorldCup2023india #ICCWorldCup #AngeloMatthews pic.twitter.com/cHbdneWEZ8 — Saber (@SabirCafe) November 9, 2023

