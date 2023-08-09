Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson have returned to the New Zealand squad as the Black Caps have announced their team to take on England in a four-match ODI series prior to the ICC World Cup 2023. Boult will thus be playing his first ODI for New Zealand in almost a year while Jamieson makes a comeback after recovering from a back injury. The 15-member squad will be led by Tom Latham as regular captain Kane Williamson continues his recovery from a knee injury that he sustained earlier this year. Williamson will be with the team though to train and carry on his rehabilitation. Kane Williamson Starts Training With New Zealand Team on His Road to Recovery Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

New Zealand Squad for ODI Series Against England

