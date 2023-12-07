KL Rahul spent some quality time with children and young adults as he visited the Vipla Foundation, a very popular NGO. The star Indian cricketer took to social media to share pictures from his visit to the NGO where he seen being greeted with smiles by the children, who posed for photos with him. While sharing the pictures, Rahul wrote, "35 years of unwavering commitment towards helping women and children have a better life. Truly inspiring ❤️ So grateful to now have the opportunity to contribute and do my bit with the @Viplafoundation." The pictures have gone viral on social media. Rahul would be seen captaining the ODI team in India's tour of South Africa, which begins on December 10. India Tour of South Africa 2023–24: Men in Blue Land in Durban for Multi-Format Series Against Proteas.

See Pics:

35 years of unwavering commitment towards helping women and children have a better life. Truly inspiring ❤️ So grateful to now have the opportunity to contribute and do my bit with the @Viplafoundation 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DgZNlttVBH — K L Rahul (@klrahul) December 7, 2023

