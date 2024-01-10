A social media post is going viral in which cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Harbhajan Singh can be seen talking about some new upcoming challenge and can be seen telling all spectators about it. As mentioned in the video the challenge will be to entertain the audience via ILT20 season 2. At the end of the video, Virender Sehwag went on to say- "Tum Sabke Liye Main Akela Hi Kaafi Hoon" in a sarcastic way to all other legends present in the video. Virat Kohli House in Alibaug: Star Indian Cricketer Gives Tour of Holiday Home (Watch Video)

Have a look at the Video

Heading into #NayeSaalKaPehlaChallenge with some epic banter in the commentary box! 🎙 Enjoy our Knights' game with these legends behind the mic in DP World #ILT20 Season 2 - starting from Jan 19! #WeareADKR #AbuDhabiKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/inNcOR8o9S — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (@ADKRiders) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)