Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in two balls to help India gain momentum early on in the third innings of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25. The ace off-spinner dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope off consecutive deliveries to put India on top. Duckett pushed at a delivery by coming forward and the ball popped up with Sarfaraz Khan at forward short leg pulling off a simple catch. Pope on the other hand was struck on his back pad in front of the leg stump and a review could not save the Englishman with replays showing that the ball would have clipped the top of the middle stump. Ashwin, with the dismissal of Duckett, also reached 350 Test wickets in India. Ravi Ashwin Becomes First Indian to Score 1000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets Against England in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Ravi Ashwin Takes Two Wickets in Two Balls

