UAE will take on Bahrain in Match 6 of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. The match between UAE and Bahrain is set to be played on Saturday, April 13. The venue for the UAE vs BHR T20I match will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches. Sean Paul, Kees Dieffenthaller Team Up for Official Anthem of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

UAE vs Bahrain Free Live Streaming

Four mouth watering fixtures are lined up for Day 2 of the #ACCMensPremierCup 🔥#ACC Watch live: Kuwait vs Cambodia: https://t.co/44NJ2j5Vi0 UAE vs Bahrain: https://t.co/HxXMEo1DWw Nepal vs Qatar: https://t.co/ey5NQSRRky Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia: https://t.co/qGTZ29ThMe pic.twitter.com/cTDAWgEMev — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 12, 2024

