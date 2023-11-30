Uganda has displayed some great performances in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Africa Region Qualifiers to secure qualification to the mega event trumping even a full-member Zimbabwe. To qualify they had to beat Rwanda and they secured that with a thumping nine-wicket victory. After the win, the Ugandan cricketers celebrated as they danced alongside a popular local nursery rhyme. Fans loved it and made the video viral. Uganda Cricket Team Qualifies For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 With Win Over Rwanda in Africa Region Qualifiers, Zimbabwe Fails to Qualify.

Uganda Cricket Team Celebrate With Famous Local Nursery School Rhyme

Celebrations just got started! T20 World Cup-bound Uganda once again took the famous nursery school rhyme to the global audience. Ekibobo kili mu nyumba led by coach @OgwangOyuku - Indeed the boys got the big basket in the house.#CricketCranesInColour #Twaake @PlasconUganda pic.twitter.com/V9ySSE4PKs — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) November 30, 2023

