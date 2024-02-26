Umpire Kumar Dharmasena took to Facebook to share a picture of Ben Stokes after the England captain's dismissal during the India vs England 4th Test in Ranchi. Stokes was involved in a chat on Day 2 of the fourth Test over the overcast conditions in Ranchi which led to the match being continued under floodlights. Dharmasena shared a picture of Stokes walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav on Day 3, on his Facebook story while also adding a Bhojpuri song to it. Stokes was dismissed for just four runs as England were bundled for 145 runs. Artist Andy Brown in Stadium Paints Picture of Live Action During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 in Ranchi, Video Goes Viral.

Kumar Dharmasena Shares FB Story on Ben Stokes

Kumar Dharmasena's Facebook Story

Kumar Dharmasena's Facebook Story (Photo credit: Facebook @kumardharmasenaofficial)

