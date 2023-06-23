India has announced their squad for the Test and ODI series for the West Indies tour in July. Several new faces have made it to the squad including the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside Mukesh Kumar. Although the selection of Ruturaj and Ajinkya Rahane being handed the vice-captaincy has sparked some controversy amongst fans and experts. Former cricketer Abhinav Mukund has clearly expressed his disappointment through a tweet and exclaimed that he unable to understand the selection and thinks there is no incentive for a cricketer to play for a state.

Former Cricketer Abhinav Mukund Tweets In Disappointment

Unable to understand these selections- too many thoughts in my head to compile into a tweet. But what is the incentive for a young player to take pride in playing for his state anymore? Clearly the franchise route is a faster way to scale the grade. #INDvsWI — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) June 23, 2023

