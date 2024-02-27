Ex-Pakistan fast bowling sensation and current Quetta Gladiators star Mohammad Amir strongly criticized the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, accusing him of mistreating his family members during the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match on Sunday, February 25. Amir's family was present in the ground to watch him play for Quetta Gladiators against Multan Sultans. Amir took to social media and wrote, "Shocked by the unacceptable behavior of the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, who reportedly mistreated my family, arrogantly claiming ownership of the ground & unjustly ejecting them during a match. This abuse of power is intolerable! Urging authorities for immediate action. Maryam Nawaz Sharif pls I hope u will take action." PSL 2024: Arif Yaqoob Takes Four Wickets in One Over, Ends With Figures of 5/27 As Peshawar Zalmi Beat Islamabad United.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post

Shocked by the unacceptable behavior of the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, who reportedly mistreated my family, arrogantly claiming ownership of the ground & unjustly ejecting them during a match. This abuse of power is intolerable! Urging authorities for immediate action… — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)