David Warner was dismissed in an unlucky manner after the ball trickled onto his stumps as he missed a ramp shot during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12. The Australian, who was struggling with pain after being hit on his arm earlier on, wanted to play a ramp shot, which he plays so often in limited-overs cricket, but missed the ball completely. The ball went on to hit him and spin back onto the stumps and Warner, despite trying, could not prevent it from happening. Yash Thakur got his first wicket of the match as a result. Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire Rohan Pandit Over Wide Ball Review During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

David Warner Dismissed in Unfortunate Manner, Watch Here:

