Will Jacks witnessed a very unfortunate end to his innings after he was run out at the non-striker's end during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024 on April 15. Jacks, known to be a big-hitter, was at the non-striker's end in the eighth over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat when skipper Faf du Plessis hit one straight back to the bowler. The ball hit Unadkat's hand and crashed into the stumps at the non-striker's end. Jacks had backed up a long way and was run out at the non-striker's end for seven runs off four balls. Virat Kohli’s Angry Reactions Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Concede Highest Total in IPL History During RCB vs SRH Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Will Jacks' Run Out at Non-Striker's End:

