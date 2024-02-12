There have been some strange moments in cricket and fans have been witness to several of these over the years. In a bizarre occurrence, a ball turned viciously to rattle a batsman's stumps during a match in Kuwait. The batsman, anticipating that it would be bowled outside off-stump, shuffles to his right while preparing for a big shot. The bowler gave it a loop and the ball spun alarmingly after pitching on off-stump. As the batsman shaped away to hit the ball out of the park as soon as it pitched, he was left completely bamboozled as it turned big time to hit the middle and leg stumps. The batsman was shocked and left the field as the bowler celebrated with the wicketkeeper. Lucky! Batsman Survives After Ball Passes Through the Stumps in Bizarre Moment During Local Cricket Tournament Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

unplayable. via Kuwait Cricket pic.twitter.com/Nx44HdMah6 — That’s So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) February 11, 2024

