Fans were all praise for Sandeep Sharma after he helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in a thriller in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The fast bowler had a nervy start to the final over with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja with a couple of wides and things worsened when Dhoni hit him for two sixes. But he held his nerve to bowl three good balls to help Rajasthan Royals win the contest by just three runs. Sharma was unsold at the IPL auction and was signed by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna, who was ruled out of the tournament. IPL 2023: JioCinema Viewership Peaked 2.2 Crore Views During CSK vs RR Last Over When MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Were Batting.

'Unsold in IPL Auction and Now Doing Wonders'

Unsold in the IPL auction and now doing wonders for RR #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/UXgIZBZKF9 — djay (@djaywalebabu) April 12, 2023

'Hard to Fathom'

Brilliant from Sandeep Sharma there. Hard to fathom how he went unsold in the auction!! — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 12, 2023

What a Turnaround!

Sandeep Sharma went unsold in the #IPL auction and was drafted into the Rajasthan Royals side only after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the tournament. And today, he holds his nerves and guides Rajasthan Royals to a win against #CSK. — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) April 12, 2023

'Brilliant'

I felt #sandeepsharma was a bad call for the last over but he bowled the last three balls beautifully that too with two of the best finishers of all time in the crease. From an unsold player to this brilliant 👏👏 #CSKvsRR Conway should had done his part well pic.twitter.com/g8ssRQLmfw — Thana (@Pitstop387) April 12, 2023

'That's Sandeep Sharma for You'

From going unsold in the auction to nailing a perfect Yorker. That’s Sandeep Sharma for you. pic.twitter.com/ziNpc5bElE — SAGAR OD (@sagarod_) April 12, 2023

'Massive Appreciation'

Massive appreciation for Sandeep Sharma! He was unsold in the auction, later RR picked him and he got the job done on the final ball by nailing a perfect Yorker! #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/PVPZWOl6KP — Musugupremikudu (@MusuguPremikudu) April 12, 2023

