Fans were all praise for Sandeep Sharma after he helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in a thriller in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The fast bowler had a nervy start to the final over with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja with a couple of wides and things worsened when Dhoni hit him for two sixes. But he held his nerve to bowl three good balls to help Rajasthan Royals win the contest by just three runs. Sharma was unsold at the IPL auction and was signed by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna, who was ruled out of the tournament. IPL 2023: JioCinema Viewership Peaked 2.2 Crore Views During CSK vs RR Last Over When MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Were Batting.

'Unsold in IPL Auction and Now Doing Wonders'

'Hard to Fathom'

What a Turnaround!

'Brilliant'

'That's Sandeep Sharma for You'

'Massive Appreciation'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)