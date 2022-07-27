Rain stopped play during the third ODI between India and West Indies here on July 27. The visitors have managed to score 115/1 after 24 overs, having lost the valuable wicket of their skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed his 37th ODI fifty before being caught by Nicholas Pooran off Hayden Walsh' swinging delivery. Shubman Gill has also got to the half-century mark off 60 deliveries, clinching his second fifty in the series. He and Shreyas Iyer are now on the crease for the visitors. Walsh claimed the wicket of Dhawan, having given away 30 runs in his six overs spell so far.

Check the tweet:

UPDATE - Rain stops play in the 3rd ODI.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Q5vOdnISqJ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)