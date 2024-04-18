Indian batsman Virat Kohli has been an inspiration for all his fans due to many reasons. Virat added yet another fan to his list UPSC CSE 2023 third-rank holder Donuru Ananya Reddy revealed that she is a big fan of the right-handed Indian batsman. Reddy stated that it is the never-give-up attitude and discipline that inspires her about Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli’s Angry and Frustrated Reactions Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Concede Highest Total in IPL History During RCB vs SRH Match (Watch Video)

UPSC CSE Third Rank Holder Ananya Reddy Sees Virat Kohli as Her Inspiration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)