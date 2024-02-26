UP Warriorz are all set to play their home match against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after their defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Like other teams considering the possibility of dew. DC-W have won the toss and opted to bowl first. DC-W has went with no changes while UPW-W has one change, Gouher Sultana comes in for Saima Thakor. WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail Guide Mumbai Indians to Five-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants.

UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)