Shadab Khan injured himself while fielding during the Pakistan vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match as he hit his head due to a bad fall and had to walk-off the field to get some medical assistance. The medical team assessed him and concluded that he won't be taking further part in the match and was replaced by Usama Mir as concussion substitute. With that Usama Mir became the first cricketer to be a concussion substitute at the ICC Cricket World Cups.

Usama Mir Becomes First Ever Concussion Substitute In ICC Cricket World Cup History

Usama Mir becomes the first ever concussion substitute in a World Cup. And in his first over...takes a wicket. #PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/uOKFWmKZAh — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)