Usman Khawaja returned to Brisbane Heat's playing XI against Perth Scorchers in BBL 2023-24 after Australia's Test series against Pakistan came to an end. While batting, his bat broke and he had to replace it with a spare one. Later Khawaja revealed while conversing with the commentators that it was his wife Rachel's suggestion to carry a spare bat as he was thinking to carry only one for the day. Fans loved how he admitted that his wife's suggestion saved his day and made it viral on social media. Sam Billings Takes Strike Instead of Marnus Labuschagne During BBL 2023-24 Match, Fans Notice Epic Goof-up!

Usman Khawaja Reveals Wife Rachel's Suggestion To Take Extra Bat Saved Him

Lucky Usman Khawaja listened to his wife @rachel_khawaja, otherwise he wouldn't have had a second bat to use when the first one broke 😂 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/daza3f1i0b — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2024

