Varun Chakaravarthy registered the best bowling figures by an Indian on ICC Champions Trophy debut, achieving this feat during the IND vs NZ match on March 2. The mystery spinner spun a web around the New Zealand batters and finished with a spectacular five-wicket haul (5/42), his first in ODIs. His bowling performance against New Zealand is the second best in the ICC Champions Trophy after Josh Hazlewood's 6/52 that came against New Zealand in 2017. Varun Chakaravarthy also became the second Indian bowler in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to take a five-wicket haul after Mohammed Shami, who got a fifer against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli Touches Axar Patel's Feet As He Dismisses Kane Williamson During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Varun Chakaravarthy Registers Best Bowling Figures by an Indian on Champions Trophy Debut

A good win for India in the end. Varun Chakaravarthy's 5/42 are the second best figures for a bowler making his Champions Trophy debut, after Josh Hazlewood's 6/52 also against New Zealand in 2017. Only twice have India bowled more overs of spin in a ODI than 37.3 tonight - 41.2… — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 2, 2025

