Despite of good performance in the first game against RCB at Eden Gardens and bagging four wickets, Varun Chakaravarthy missed out on the man of the match award. This time even after taking a wicket less, he clinches the award with a terrific performance of 3/27. He picked up the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik and helped KKR back to winning ways.

Varun Chakaravarthy Wins Man of the Match

