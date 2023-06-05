Venkatesh Iyer was seen having a fun time with students at the Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram. Taking to social media, the KKR star shared a video where he was seen wearing a Dhoti and playing big shots with the bat in hand. He wrote, "The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram." Venkatesh Iyer was last seen in action for KKR in IPL 2023. Team India Headshots in New Jersey: Indian Cricket Team Players’ Photoshoot Ahead of WTC 2023 Final vs Australia (See Pics).

Venkatesh Iyer Plays Cricket With Veda Pathshala Students

