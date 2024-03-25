Commentator Murali Kartik found himself in a bit of trouble while commentating during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While being on air, he made a comment for RCB cricketer Yash Dayal, saying someone's 'trash' is a treasure for someone. Earlier, Gujarat Titans released him for his poor performance in IPL 2023, which included conceding five sixes to Rinku Singh. Fans were completely taken aback by the statement of Murali Kartik and they took to social media to react on it. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Matches Steps to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song at Star Sports Event During IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Very Poor

Murali Kartik. Disgusting comment man. Never expected such a comment on any player from a commentator on air. Very poor — Aadvik (@thecoolguy03) March 25, 2024

What Even?

How do you say someone’s trash is someone’s treasure? You just called Yash Dayal Trash on air! Like what even? — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) March 25, 2024

Fan Points Out His Comment

Murali Kartik is arguably one of the worst commentators going around on BCCI's panel. Been that for many years now. https://t.co/wKmGjRHFhc — Achyut Prakash (@WazzAch97) March 25, 2024

Action Should Be Taken

• @StarSportsIndia, Murali Kartik is a part of the Star Sports commentary panel and he used the word "trash" for Yash Dayal, an Indian cricketer. Kindly take action against him and either remove him from the commentary panel or ask him to apologize. — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) March 25, 2024

Glad Someone Pointed Out

Glad someone pointed out this thing.. murali kartik have some shame https://t.co/o0L0LduZ9e — Juhi Jain (@juhijain199) March 25, 2024

