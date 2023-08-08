Lauren Bell came with an excellent in-swinging delivery to rattle Grace Harris' stumps during The Women's Hundred 2023 match between Southern Brave and London Spirit on Tuesday, August 8. The England fast bowler's ball swung from outside off-stump and missed the inside edge of Harris' bat as she was attempting to play a drive. The middle stump was knocked with the bails falling off as Bell celebrated the sensational delivery with her teammates. Fi Morris Takes First-Ever Five-Wicket Haul in The Women’s Hundred, Achieves Feat During Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Match.

Lauren Bell Castles Grace Harris

