Good news for Indian cricket fans, Jasprit Bumrah has returned to training! The ace fast bowler is expected to make his much-awaited comeback from injury in the India vs Ireland T20I series in August this year and a video has gone viral on the internet where he is seen hitting the straps and bowling in the nets, potentially to get fit for his return. Bumrah has been out of action since the T20Is against Australia at home earlier in 2022. The India vs Ireland T20I series start on August 18. Jasprit Bumrah To Make Indian Team Comeback With Ireland Tour Next Month: Report.

Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Video Goes Viral

