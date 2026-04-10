Social media platforms have been flooded with funny RCB memes following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) sudden batting collapse against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in tonight’s IPL 2026 fixture. Despite a rapid start, the defending champions quickly lost key wickets, including Virat Kohli for 32. The swift middle-order derailment prompted fans to trend the phrase 'Vintage RCB Is Back', referencing RCB's historical tendency to lose wickets in quick succession. Rival fans and frustrated supporters took to X to share humorous reactions. The memes largely mocked Bengaluru's inability to neutralise Ravi Bishnoi and the Rajasthan spin attack during the powerplay. You can follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

'Finally'

Vintage RCB is back pic.twitter.com/8P7WBZLaTb — No offense (@AllMen266) April 10, 2026

Home vs Away

RCB Fans Right Now

RCB fans after collapse pic.twitter.com/T7nrZHsigl — Moti Rathore 🇮🇳 (@motirathore) April 10, 2026

Fan Happy Over Old RCB

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